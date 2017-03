Debunked

Washington, DC - Sad news for the 40% of Americans who believe in ghosts: they don't exist, says the Association of Mature American Citizens. According to Professor Brian Edward Fox he was able to debunk the notion that there's a spirit world out there using the world's largest and most powerful particle accelerator.

The accelerator is located at the headquarters of the highly regarded European Council for Nuclear Research founded in 1954 and located near Geneva on the Swiss-French border.