Inglés Básico - Basic English

Wellton, Arizona - “Inglés Básico” (Basic English) for adults will be offered Thursday, January 5th, 12th, 19th, and 26th at 12:30 p.m. at the Wellton Library. These sessions are an opportunity for English learners to work together and practice basic vocabulary.

The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.