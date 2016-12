Stories, rhymes, and songs

Wellton, Arizona - Kids of all ages can enjoy storytime Wednesday, January 4th, 11th, 18th, and 25th at 11:00 a.m. at the Wellton Library! Children can participate in stories, rhymes, and songs while building language and learning skills.

There is no charge to attend.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.