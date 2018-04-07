Seven Migrants Saved After Activating Rescue Beacon

Lukeville, Arizona - A group of Mexican nationals activated a rescue beacon Saturday morning in a remote mountain pass northwest of Lukeville, and were soon rescued by Ajo Station Border Patrol agents.

When Border Patrol agents arrived to the desolate area approximately 20 miles west of Ajo, they found seven men, ages 25 to 44, who had entered the United States illegally. Responding agents conducted a preliminary medical evaluation on the exhausted subjects, and ensured their health and safety before transporting them to the Ajo Station for processing due to the immigration violations.

Currently, there are 34 rescue beacons strategically located throughout Tucson Sector in areas where migrants are more likely to fall victim to the environment when abandoned by unscrupulous human smugglers. In Fiscal Year 2017, Tucson Sector agents rescued 750 people, many of whom had activated a rescue beacon.

Individuals crossing the border illegally will face environmental dangers and are vulnerable to injury. Border Patrol officials encourage anyone in distress to call 9-1-1, or activate a rescue beacon, before becoming a casualty.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.