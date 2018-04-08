Astronomy and Telescope Viewing at El Malpais Visitor Center

Grants, New Mexico - El Malpais National Monument is hosting an astronomy talk and telescope viewing on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 8:00 pm. Discover how human curiosity connects us to the sky above during a free 45 minute park ranger program.

Head outside for telescope viewing after the ranger talk.



Please bring warm layers of clothing and a red flashlight. Red lights are easily made by covering any flashlight with red cellophane, nail polish, or permanent marker. Telescope viewing is weather dependent and may be cancelled due to adverse weather conditions. Please call 505-876-2783 for more information.



El Malpais Visitor Center is located at 1900 East Santa Fe Avenue, Grants NM. Visitors will find a Western National Parks Association park store in the visitor center. Purchases from the store help support the National Park Service Mission at both El Malpais and El Morro National Monuments.