Convicted Meth Dealer Lauri Vanlitsenborgh On the Run

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a jury found 52-year-old Lauri Vanlitsenborgh guilty of Possession of a Dangerous Drug (Methamphetamine) for Sale, Manufacture of a Dangerous Drug (Methamphetamine), and Possession of Chemicals or Equipment, or both, for the Purpose of Manufacturing a Dangerous Drug (Methamphetamine).

In April 2015, detectives with the Phoenix Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Bureau executed a search warrant at Vanlitsenborgh’s home. While executing the search warrant, police found over a quarter pound of methamphetamine, a drug sale ledger, electronic scales, and baggies. In the kitchen, police found liquid methamphetamine, acetone, and an active methamphetamine wash lab. The wash lab was being used to convert brown methamphetamine into crystal methamphetamine.

Vanlitsenborgh absconded during trial and there is currently a warrant out for her arrest. Anyone with information on Lauri Vanlitsenborgh’s whereabouts should immediately contact local law enforcement.

Assistant Attorney General Nick Saccone prosecuted this case.