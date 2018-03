Domestic Violence Awareness

Wellton, Arizona - On Wednesday, March 14th, Alma Rivera, advocate case manager with Safehouse/Catholic Community Services will discuss Domestic Violence at 3:30 p.m. Learn how to identify domestic violence and the different types of abuse, and methods to get victims in touch with community resources.

There is no charge to attend.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.