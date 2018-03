President Trump Announces Presidential Delegation to the Republic of Chile to Attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Sebastián Piñera

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to the Republic of Chile to attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Sebastián Piñera on March 11, 2018, in Valparaiso, Chile.

The Honorable Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Commerce, will lead the delegation.

Members of the Presidential Delegation:

The Honorable Carol Z. Perez, United States Ambassador to the Republic of Chile