FTC Celebrates 20th Anniversary of National Consumer Protection Week

Washington, DC - The Federal Trade Commission and its partners across the country will participate in the 20th anniversary of National Consumer Protection Week (NCPW), held March 4-10, 2018. NCPW is a nationally coordinated campaign to help consumers understand their consumer rights and make well-informed decisions about money and learn how to spot scams.

"We’re excited to kick off the 20th anniversary of National Consumer Protection Week,” Acting Chairman Maureen K. Ohlhausen said. "The https://www.NCPW.gov website is a fantastic resource to help consumers understand their rights, spot and avoid scams, and to find materials for their families and their community at no cost."

Since its creation, the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection has focused agency resources and national experts on safeguarding Americans from identity theft, protecting their financial records, and addressing other key consumer protection issues. In addition, FTC’s Bureau of Competition supports consumers by promoting competition in the marketplace, which can deliver lower prices, enhance innovation, and increase quality and choice for consumers.

This year, the FTC will continue the campaign with a series of Facebook Live events with its NCPW partners throughout the week. Topics of discussion include identity theft, imposter scams, the Consumer Sentinel Network Data Book and how to avoid fraud.