President Donald J. Trump Announces Eleventh Wave of United States Attorney Nominees

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate an eleventh wave of United States Attorneys. The United States Attorney serves as the chief Federal law enforcement officer within his or her Federal judicial district. Accordingly, the President announced his intent to nominate these individuals to serve their respective jurisdictions:

If confirmed, Thomas T. Cullen will serve as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia. Mr. Cullen is currently a principal at Woods Rogers PLC, representing clients in complex civil and criminal litigation. Prior to joining the law firm, Mr. Cullen served as an Assistant United States Attorney in both the Western District of Virginia and the Western District of North Carolina. Mr. Cullen also served as a law clerk to Judge Roger L. Gregory of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and to Judge Robert E. Payne of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Mr. Cullen earned his B.A. from Furman University and his J.D. from William & Mary School of Law, where he was inducted into the Order of the Coif.

If confirmed, Timothy A. Garrison will serve as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri. Mr. Garrison is currently the interim U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri. Since 2007, Mr. Garrison has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the district, prosecuting interstate and international drug trafficking, money laundering, murder, and other offenses. Mr. Garrison is a recipient of the Missouri Bar Foundation award for appellate advocacy before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. Before becoming a federal prosecutor, Mr. Garrison was a prosecutor in the Marine Corps. He also received the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General School’s trial advocacy award. Now a lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps Reserve, Mr. Garrison serves as Deputy Legal Counsel in the Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon. Mr. Garrison earned a B.S. from Drury University, and an M.P.A. and J.D. from the University of Missouri.

If confirmed, Nicola T. Hanna will serve as the United States Attorney for the Central District of California. Mr. Hanna is currently the interim U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California. Prior to this position, he was a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, where he specialized in white-collar criminal matters and complex commercial litigation. Mr. Hanna previously served as an Assistant United States Attorney in Los Angeles from 1990 to 1995, where he prosecuted major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations, as well as violent and economic crimes. From 1995 to 1998, Mr. Hanna served as an Assistant United States Attorney in San Diego, where he focused on investigating and prosecuting international drug cartels. Mr. Hanna earned his B.A. from the University of California, San Diego, and his J.D., magna cum laude, from Georgetown University. Mr. Hanna is a Fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers.

If confirmed, David C. Joseph will serve as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana. Mr. Joseph currently serves as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Western District of Louisiana, where he prosecutes a wide variety of offenses, with a focus on fraud, public corruption, white-collar crime, and crimes committed on the district’s military installations. Prior to joining the Department of Justice, Mr. Joseph served as a prosecutor in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps, as an attorney in the Professional Liability & Financial Crimes Section of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and as an associate in the law firms of Fulbright & Jaworski LLP and Kane, Russell, Coleman & Logan, PC. Mr. Joseph clerked for Judge Jeffrey P. Victory of the Louisiana Supreme Court and Judge John V. Parker of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana. He received his B.B.A. from the University of Oklahoma and his J.D. from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University, where he was a member of the Louisiana Law Review and was inducted into the Order of the Coif.

If confirmed, Kenji M. Price will serve as the United States Attorney for the District of Hawaiʻi. Mr. Price is currently the interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaiʻi. Prior to this position, he was a director at Alston Hunt Floyd & Ing, where his practice focused on white-collar criminal defense and commercial litigation. Prior to joining Alston Hunt Floyd & Ing, Mr. Price was a partner and of counsel at Carlsmith Ball LLP in Honolulu. Before joining Carlsmith Ball, Mr. Price served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Eastern District of New York, where he prosecuted a variety of cases, including domestic and international narcotics trafficking. Mr. Price clerked for Judge Kent A. Jordan of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and Judge Robert B. Kugler of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. He completed his undergraduate studies at Gonzaga University, and earned a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he served as Editor-in-Chief of the University of Pennsylvania Law Review. Mr. Price also served as an officer in the U.S. Army for approximately four years, during which time he served as a member of the 75th Ranger Regiment and the 173rd Airborne Brigade.