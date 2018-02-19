President Donald J. Trump’s Meeting with Speaker Paul Ryan

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan had a productive meeting today. The two leaders discussed a wide variety of topics, including securing our Nation’s borders through immigration reform, the continued benefits the American people are experiencing as a result of tax reform, the overwhelming need to improve our Nation’s infrastructure, and the recent tragedy in Parkland, Florida.

The President looks forward to continuing his close collaboration with Speaker Ryan as they work to accomplish their shared legislative priorities this year.