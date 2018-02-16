Death of Morgan Tsvangirai

Washington, DC - The United States Government would like to express sincere condolences on the passing of Morgan Richard Tsvangirai. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to his family and to all the people of Zimbabwe.

We join Zimbabweans from across the country in mourning the passing of a national hero and political icon who fearlessly stood against injustice and tirelessly fought for peace and democratic principles. We salute his relentless struggle and great personal sacrifices for the equitable treatment of all Zimbabweans, and his insistence that every voice in Zimbabwe share the right to be heard. We hope that his spirit of compromise for the good of the country and his determination will help carry Zimbabwe forward to a brighter future.