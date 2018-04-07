Border Patrol Agents Rescue Man Abandoned by Smugglers

Sasabe, Arizona - Multiple U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Tucson combined their skills to rescue an injured 34-year-old Guatemalan man Sunday morning who had been abandoned by smugglers north of Sasabe.

A Tucson Station Border Patrol agent tracking a group of suspected illegal aliens requested emergency medical assistance and air support when he found one of the subjects with serious head and shoulder injuries. A nearby Air and Marine Operations Blackhawk flight crew with Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue agents onboard immediately responded.

After BORSTAR agents stabilized the man, who was also severely dehydrated, he was flown out of the mountains to meet an air ambulance for transport to a Tucson hospital. Meanwhile, BORSTAR agents returned to the initial location and found 11 more illegal aliens, and treated two for dehydration.

Agents transported the group to the Tucson Station to be processed for immigration violations. The injured man will be processed following his release from the hospital.

In the Tucson Sector’s harsh desert environment, Border Patrol security operations often turn into humanitarian rescue missions. Border Patrol officials encourage anyone in distress, or witnessing others in distress, to call 9-1-1 or activate a rescue beacon before a casualty occurs.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.