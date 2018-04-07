Border Patrol Agents Arrest Previously-Deported Gang Member

Three Points, Arizona - Casa Grande Station Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of illegal aliens Friday morning west of Three Points and later identified one the subjects as a previously-deported Paisa prison gang member.

Agents detained five illegal aliens several miles north of the international border shortly after they entered the country illegally and transported them to the Casa Grande Station for further processing. During immigration and criminal database checks, agents identified one of the men as Jose Joel Castro-Madrigal, a 37-year-old Mexican national and confirmed member of the Paisa prison gang.

Records indicated that Castro had previous criminal convictions in Arizona and California and was removed from the country in 2014.

The four other foreign nationals arrested included two women, ages 19 and 33, and two men, ages 18 and 25. They will be processed for immigration violations while Castro is to remain in federal custody pending prosecution for illegal re-entry.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

