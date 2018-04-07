Nogales Border Patrol Agents Finds 2 Illegal Aliens in Trunk

Nogales, Arizona - Nogales Station Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen after finding two illegal aliens locked in the trunk of a rented Chevrolet Impala at the Immigration Checkpoint on Interstate 19 Thursday afternoon.

An agent working the primary inspection lane directed a 31-year-old Chandler man for a secondary inspection. When agents opened the vehicle’s trunk, they discovered a 19-year-old Honduran woman and a 31-year-old Mexican man inside.

Both illegal aliens were transported to the Nogales Station and processed for immigration violations. The driver was arrested and charged with human smuggling.