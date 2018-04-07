Lukeville CBP Officers Nab Methamphetamine Smuggler

Lukeville, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Lukeville arrested a Tucson man after seizing almost $58,000 worth of methamphetamine Sunday.

Officers referred a 26-year-old man for a secondary inspection of his Dodge truck after he applied to return to the United States from Mexico. A CBP canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect, leading to a center console area of his vehicle where officers discovered more than 19 pounds of meth.

Officers arrested the subject and turned him over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, while the drugs and the vehicle were seized.