Nogales CBP Officers Seize Methamphetamine

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales apprehended a Tucson woman involved in an unsuccessful attempt to smuggle more than 60 pounds of methamphetamine into the United States Wednesday.

Officers working at the Mariposa Crossing referred a 23-year-old woman for further inspection of her Nissan hatchback last night. A CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect, resulting in drugs being identified within the quarter panels and firewall. Nearly 61 pounds of meth were seized, worth more than $182,400.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle, and turned the arrested subject over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations.