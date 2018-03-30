Border Patrol Agents Arrest Previously Deported Felon

Douglas, Arizona - Douglas Station Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican national early Wednesday west of Douglas, whom was convicted in Rockland County, New York for negligent vehicular homicide and sentenced to 12 months in prison in 2002.

Agents arrested 36-year-old Jorge Zamudio-Medina for entering the U.S. illegally. He will remain in federal custody pending prosecution for re-entry as an aggravated felon.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

