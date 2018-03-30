Lukeville CBP Officers Seize Marijuana Load

Lukeville, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Lukeville arrested a Las Vegas, Nevada resident after seizing nearly $85,000 worth of marijuana Tuesday.

Officers referred the 25-year-old man last night for further inspection of his Toyota SUV, when he attempted to enter the United States from Mexico. A CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to an odor it is trained to detect, resulting in officers seizing nearly 170 pounds of marijuana. The drugs were hidden inside of his luggage as well as within his vehicle’s spare tire.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized the drugs and vehicle, and turned the subject over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.