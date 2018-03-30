Ajo Border Patrol Agents Arrest Sureño Gang Member

Ajo, Arizona - Ajo Station Border Patrol agents encountered and arrested three male Mexican nationals who entered the United States illegally southwest of Ajo Saturday night, one of whom was later identified as a Sureño gang member.

Record checks conducted during processing revealed an extensive criminal history of 29-year-old Eduardo Sanchez-Villa, a confirmed member of the Sureño gang.

Sanchez was sentenced to three years’ incarceration in 2008 for assault with a deadly weapon and participation in a criminal gang in Santa Barbara County, California.

Sanchez will remain in federal custody pending prosecution for criminal immigration violations and could face additional prosecution for re-entering the U.S. as a previously-deported felon. The other two Mexican nationals will be processed for immigration violations.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. All calls will be answered and remain anonymous.