San Luis CBP Officers Bust Meth Smuggler

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a 19-year-old male from San Luis, Rio Colorado, Sonora, Mexico Saturday, in connection to a failed smuggling attempt at Arizona’s Port of San Luis.

Officers at the pedestrian crossing area referred the man for additional questioning as he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico. A canine alert led officers to conduct a personal search, where they discovered more than 3.5 pounds of meth, worth nearly $11,000 wrapped around his torso.

CBP officers seized the drugs and turned the arrested subject over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.