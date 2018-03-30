Border Patrol Arrests Two U.S. Citizens from Phoenix Caught Smuggling Humans

Nogales, Arizona - Nogales Station Border Patrol agents arrested two Phoenix women after finding undocumented aliens concealed in the trunk of their car at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint March 23.

Agents referred the 18-year-old driver, traveling with her infant son, and a 38-year-old female passenger, for a secondary inspection. During the inspection, agents discovered two male Mexican nationals hiding in the vehicle’s trunk.

Agents arrested the driver and passenger, both U.S. citizens, for human smuggling. The two men, ages 20 and 40, were arrested for immigration violations. Arizona Department of Child Safety officials were contacted and took custody of the infant.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

