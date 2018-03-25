Two U.S. Citizens, Two Illegal Aliens Arrested after Fleeing from Agents

Sells, Arizona - Border Patrol agents assigned to Tucson and Three Points stations, along with Tucson Sector’s Mobile Response Team, arrested two U.S. citizens for human smuggling two Mexican nationals into the U.S. after they fled from agents east of Sells Thursday evening.

Agents assigned to the Three Points Station attempted to conduct an immigration stop on a Chevy Cavalier south of Sells. The driver failed to stop and continued driving north. Upon approaching Sells, the vehicle slowed and two people dressed in camouflage exited the moving vehicle running into the desert.

With the assistance of Tohono O’odham Police Department, Border Patrol agents arrested the two men in camouflage and identified them as Mexican nationals illegally in the United States.

MRT agents on State Route 86 re-located the Chevy Cavalier and directed an Air and Marine Operations helicopter to monitor it. The sedan continued traveling east, failing to stop for agents. As the sedan approached the SR86 Immigration Checkpoint, Tucson agents deployed a tire deflation device. The driver swerved, crashing into the desert, where agents apprehended the driver and passenger, who attempted to flee on foot.

The 26-year-old driver did not require medical care, but agents transported the 20-year-old passenger to a Tucson area hospital for evaluation. Both U.S. citizens are being processed for smuggling violations and the two Mexican nationals, ages 31 and 43, are being processed for immigration violations.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

