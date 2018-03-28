CBP Offers Holiday Travel Tips and Easter Egg Regulations

El Paso, Texas - With the Easter festivities right around the corner, CBP is reminding the traveling public that cascarones (confetti-filled eggshells) are restricted to quantities of 12 per passenger and the shells may be decorated, etched, or painted but they must be clean, dry, and free of any egg residue.

CBP agriculture specialists continue to fulfill CBP’s agriculture mission by excluding harmful pests and diseases from becoming established in the U.S. For more information regarding CBP’s agriculture mission, click on the following link. For an updated list of permissible agricultural items coming from Mexico, click on the following link.

“Historically this is one of the busiest travel weeks of the year at southwest border ports of entry,” said Hector Mancha, CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations. “Because some of the people we will encounter don’t cross the border often it is good to help educate members of the traveling public about what they can and cannot bring into the United States.”

Cascarones are a restricted commodity by CBP in order to prevent further spread of Newcastle Disease and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) through contaminated eggshells. Newcastle Disease is a highly contagious, fatal viral disease that affects a substantial number of bird species, attacking respiratory, nervous and digestive systems. Mortality is up to 90 percent of exposed birds. HPAI is also a viral disease that can cause exceptionally high mortality.

CBP would like to remind the public that fresh eggs, raw chicken, and live birds or poultry continue to be prohibited from Mexico as Mexico is affected with Newcastle Disease and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). Attempting to bring in these or other prohibited agricultural items would lead to traveler delays and may result in a fine ranging from $300 to $1000.

El Paso area CBP officials are anticipating an increase in applications by Mexican travelers for the required I-94 permit during the Easter holiday season. Mexican border crossing card holders who plan to visit the U.S. for more than 30-days and or plan to travel beyond the immediate border area are urged to obtain the essential document early instead of waiting until the day of travel.

“Securing the I-94 early can save time and help you avoid potential delays,” said Mancha.

For a faster more convenient method to apply for an I-94 travelers may utilize the online I-94 application process by visiting this I-94 website. This can be completed up to seven days prior to their entry. In order to finalize the I-94 issuance, a traveler must present themselves at a land port of entry within seven days of their application and be interviewed by a CBP officer. All traveling family members need to be present during the I-94 application process.

CBP is also reminding travelers who possess RFID-enabled documents to consider using designated Ready Lanes. Signage and dividers are in place to direct Ready Lane travelers to the appropriate lanes. Processing times at these lanes are generally 15-20 seconds quicker per vehicle than non-Ready lanes.