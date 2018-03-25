Drugs Hidden in a Gas Tank No Match for CBP Officers

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales apprehended a Tucson woman involved in a failed attempt to smuggle nearly $691,000 worth of cocaine into the United States Wednesday.

Officers working at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing referred a 39-year-old woman for further inspection of her Ford SUV. A CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect leading officers to the fuel tank, which they removed. Inside were multiple packages of cocaine, which weighed nearly 61 pounds.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle, and turned the subject over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.