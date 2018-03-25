San Luis CBP Officers Stop Pedestrian Smuggler

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a cross-border traveler Sunday in a failed drug smuggling attempt at Arizona’s Port of San Luis.

Officers working the pedestrian lanes referred a 37-year-old U.S. citizen from Ontario, California for additional search as he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico on Sunday afternoon. A CBP canine alert led officers to discover one and one-half pound of meth, worth $4,600 stuffed into the front of his pants.

CBP officers seized the drugs. The subject was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.