CBP Officers at Lukeville Port Seize Counterfeit Currency

Lukeville, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Lukeville arrested two Phoenix residents after seizing more than $5,000 in counterfeit currency.

Officers referred a 30-year-old woman and her 22-year-old male passenger last night, for further inspection of her Ford sedan. When searching the woman’s belongings, they found a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and an envelope with a large volume of U.S. currency. A check of the funds determined it was counterfeit.

Customs and Border Protection officers seized the currency, and turned the subject over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.