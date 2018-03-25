Methamphetamine Smuggler Stopped by Nogales CBP Officers

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales apprehended a Mexican national involved in a failed attempt to smuggle more than $67,000 worth of methamphetamine into the United States Saturday.

Officers working at the Mariposa Crossing referred a 36-year-old Mexican man for further inspection of his Volkswagen sedan. The inspection led to the discovery of more than 22 pounds of methamphetamine. They also seized nearly 3 pounds of a substance suspected to be tramadol.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle, and turned the arrested subject over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.