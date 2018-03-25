Drug Smugglers Caught by CBP Officers at the Port of Lukeville

Lukeville, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Lukeville arrested two Phoenix area residents after seizing more than $50,000 worth of Marijuana.

Officers referred the 52-year-old Apache Junction resident Friday for further inspection, when she attempted to enter the United States from Mexico. A CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect, resulting in officers seizing 46 pounds of marijuana. The drugs were hidden inside of an ice chest she was carrying inside of her Saturn SUV.

Saturday afternoon, officers referred a 75-year-old Scottsdale man for additional inspection of his GMC truck as he attempted to re-enter the U.S. from Mexico. A canine alert led to the discovery of almost 56 pounds of marijuana, worth nearly $28,000 within his vehicle’s spare tire.

Customs and Border Protection officers seized the drugs and vehicles, and turned both subjects over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.