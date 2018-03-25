Border Patrol Agents Arrest Two U.S. Felons for Alien Smuggling

Sells, Arizona - Casa Grande Border Patrol Station agents arrested two U.S. citizens, a 38-year-old man and 40-year-old woman, Thursday night for attempting to smuggle two illegal aliens through the Federal Route 15 Immigration Checkpoint near Sells.

An agent working the primary inspection lane referred two Tucson residents in a Hyundai Sonata for a secondary inspection after his canine partner alerted to an odor it is trained to detect. As a result, agents discovered two illegal aliens from Honduras in the vehicle’s trunk.

The two U.S. citizens and both illegal aliens, ages 17 and 27, were arrested and transported to the station for further processing.

During processing, agents conducted records checks on both U.S. citizens and found each to have extensive criminal histories. The male driver had felony convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, and his female passenger, had two felony convictions for “transportation with the intent to distribute marijuana.”

The pair face felony human smuggling charges. The Honduran nationals have been processed for immigration violations.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

