USBP Agents Arrest Previously Deported Honduran MS-13 Gang Member

Nogales, Arizona - Border Patrol agents patrolling northwest of Nogales on Monday morning, arrested a previously deported Honduran gang member, after he illegally re-entered the United States.

Agents arrested 27-year-old Nerin Adalid Palma-Velasquez after he illegally entered the United States through the desert outside of Nogales. He was then transported to Nogales Station for processing. During a subsequent records check, agents discovered Palma is a confirmed MS-13 gang member who was deported from the United States earlier this year for criminal convictions committed in Florida.

Palma will remain in federal custody pending prosecution for criminal immigration violations, and could face additional charges for his affiliation with a dangerous gang.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

