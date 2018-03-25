Wellton Agents Disrupt Multiple Drug Smuggling Attempts worth $502K

Wellton, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen, a Honduran citizen, and multiple Mexican nationals attempting to smuggle narcotics into the United States in separate attempts last week.

In the first event Tuesday, March 13, Wellton Border Patrol agents detected multiple individuals near the Mohawk Mountain Range illegally entering the United States. With the assistance of an Air and Marine Operations helicopter, agents apprehended three individuals, and seized multiple marijuana bundles weighing 190 pounds. The marijuana bundles were valued at $95,095.

On Thursday, March 15, Wellton Border Patrol agents assigned to the Targeting Enforcement Unit observed four subjects traveling toward mile marker 91 near Interstate 8. TEU agents stopped the group and found the subjects were transporting multiple marijuana bundles weighing 145 pounds, worth a total of $72,512. All subjects and narcotics were turned over to to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Wellton Border Patrol agents stopped a silver 2004 Honda CRV attempting to circumvent the immigration checkpoint by traveling through Dome Valley. A canine positively alerted to the vehicle and a subsequent search discovered 10 packages of cocaine hidden under the rear seat. The cocaine packages weighed nearly 30 pounds and were valued at $335,106. The driver, a 46-year-old female United States citizen, was arrested for possession of narcotics.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents effectively combat smuggling organizations attempting to illegally transport people and contraband through southwestern Arizona and California. Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers can remain anonymous.