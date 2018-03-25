Agents Arrest Man Previously Convicted of Sex Crimes

Lukeville, Arizona - Border Patrol agents assigned to the Ajo Station apprehended an illegal alien Sunday evening after he re-entered the country illegally from Mexico near Lukeville. They discovered his previous felony conviction as a sex offender during processing.

Agents arrested 29-year-old Javier Campos-Dominguez, a Mexican national, and transported him to Ajo Station for processing. Agents conducting a records check discovered Campos was convicted for sex with a minor in 2007 in Fresno, California and was sentenced to six months in prison.

Campos will be processed for immigration violations and faces prosecution for re-entry as a felon.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

