Border Patrol Finds Bundles of Marijuana at Checkpoint

Ajo, Arizona - Ajo Station Border Patrol agents arrested two male U.S. citizens Sunday afternoon at the State Route 85 Immigration Checkpoint near Ajo after finding six bundles of marijuana in the trunk of their Volkswagen sedan.

An agent working the primary inspection lane directed the 19-year-old driver and 18-year-old passenger for a secondary inspection after a canine alerted to an odor it is trained to detect. As a result, agents discovered 138 pounds of marijuana worth in excess of $111,000.

Agents arrested the suspects for narcotics smuggling and seized the drugs and vehicle. The case was turned over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.