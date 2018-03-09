Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Child Sex Offender

Nogales, Arizona - Border Patrol agents from the Nogales Station arrested a previously convicted sex offender Wednesday afternoon shortly after he illegally entered the United States west of Nogales.

Agents apprehended Jesus Ojeda-Ricardez, a 32-year-old Mexican national, north of the international border and transported him to Nogales Station for processing.

During processing, agents conducted a records check and learned Ojeda-Ricardez was convicted in 2006 for sexual intercourse with a minor and domestic violence in Riverside County, California. He is in federal custody pending prosecution for re-entry as an aggravated felon.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

