Naco CBP Officers Vigilantly Stop Drug Smugglers

Naco, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Naco, Arizona, prevented a Mexican national from smuggling more than 60 pounds of marijuana through the port on Sunday.

Officers referred a 28-year-old man for a secondary inspection of his Chevy truck on Sunday afternoon. When they searched the vehicle, officers discovered multiple packages of marijuana within the spare tire, as well as within all four doors. The drugs have an estimated value of almost $31,000.

Officers seized the drugs and the vehicle, while the subject was arrested and then turned over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.