Nogales CBP Officers Seize $458K in Heroin

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales arrested a Tucson man after finding more than 26 pounds of heroin during a failed smuggling attempt on Tuesday morning.

Officers at the Dennis DeConcini crossing referred a Saturn SUV driven by a 28-year-old man when he attempted to enter the United States. A CBP narcotics detection canine alerted officers to the vehicle’s front bumper where they found and removed over 26 pounds of heroin, worth more than $458,000.

Officers arrested the suspect for narcotics smuggling, and turned him over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. CBP officers also seized the vehicle and drugs.