San Luis CBP Officers Nab Cocaine Smuggler

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of San Luis arrested a U.S. citizen and seized more than 9 pounds of cocaine last Friday afternoon.

Officers referred a 25-year-old U.S. citizen woman for further inspection of her Honda Civic as she was reentering the country. Subsequently, a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted officers to the presence of drugs beneath the hood where they discovered and removed packages of cocaine. The drugs weighed more than nine pounds, with an estimated value of almost $105,000.

Officers arrested the suspect for narcotics smuggling and turned her over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. CBP officers also seized the drugs and vehicle.