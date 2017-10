Wellton Station Border Patrol Agents Arrest 10, Seize More Than 390 Pounds of Marijuana

Gila Bend, Arizona - Wellton Station Border Patrol agents arrested 10 illegal aliens and seized more than 390 pounds of marijuana being smuggled into the U.S. from Mexico yesterday.

Wellton agents tracked, caught and

arrested 10 drug backpackers

Agents early Thursday morning tracked a group of individuals smuggling marijuana across the U.S./Mexico Border west of Gila Bend, Ariz., and apprehended the subjects. The drugs are estimated to be worth more than $135,000.

All subjects and drugs will be processed per Yuma Sector guidelines.