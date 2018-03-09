Douglas Border Patrol Station holds “Coffee with a Cop”

Douglas, Arizona - Douglas Border Patrol Station is hosting their first “Coffee with a Cop” event on March 12 at the Blueberry Café, 1113 G Avenue, from 7:30 to 10 a.m., to further strengthen ties and communication between agents and community members.

“Coffee with a Cop” is a national campaign which began in 2011 as a way for law enforcement to interact with the citizens and communities they serve. These informal gatherings help build trust and relationships between law enforcement and community stakeholders.

Participants will have an opportunity to meet the Border Patrol agents who work and live in their community. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions and discuss issues of concern.

The Border Patrol is dedicated to reducing criminal activity while also fostering and contributing to the betterment of the communities in which they live and serve.