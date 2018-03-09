Yuma Sector Agents Seize Meth, Firearm, Ammo at Checkpoint

Wellton, Arizona - Wellton Station Border Patrol agents assigned to the I-8 Immigration Checkpoint seized drugs, a loaded handgun, ammunition, and a vehicle early this morning.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Border Patrol canine alerted to a white Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 27-year-old United States citizen. After a search of the vehicle, agents discovered four black packages, a loaded 9mm handgun, and 15 rounds of ammunition. The black packages tested positive as methamphetamine worth $16,500.

The driver, two passengers, contraband, and vehicle were processed and turned over to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Task Force for further processing.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents effectively combat smuggling organizations attempting to illegally transport people and contraband through Southwestern Arizona and California. Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers can remain anonymous.