Operation Stonegarden Nets More Than $214k in Narcotics

Arizona City, Arizona - U.S. Border Patrol partnered with Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers in Operation Stonegarden and arrested two U.S. citizens during separate traffic stops Wednesday on Interstate 10 near Arizona City and seized more than 60 pounds of narcotics.

An AZDPS trooper encountered a sedan for a traffic violation in the morning Wednesday. The 48-year-old male driver gave consent to search the vehicle resulting in the discovery of 30 pounds of methamphetamine, worth in excess of $60,000, hidden within the vehicle.

In the afternoon, another AZDPS trooper performed a traffics stop on a sedan driven by an 18-year-old woman. The trooper received consent from the driver to search the vehicle, resulting in 22 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 pounds of heroin being discovered concealed within the vehicle.

Both drivers were arrested for the possession and transportation of illicit drugs and face felony charges with the Pinal County Attorney’s Office.

Collaboration between state, local, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies has created a greater force against transnational criminal organizations in southern Arizona, disrupting illicit activities in border communities.

Operation Stonegarden is a Department of Homeland Security program that grants funds to other law enforcement agencies to enhance and strengthen border security throughout the United States.