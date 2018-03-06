Governor Ducey Applauds Cross-Border Collaboration On Safety Corridor

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) expertise is helping officials in the Mexican state of Sonora promote safety on the highway leading to beaches in Puerto Peñasco -- a popular destination for Arizonans.

Resulting from a joint agreement signed by Governor Ducey and Sonora Governor Claudia Pavlovich at a summit held in Rocky Point in December 2017, this partnership will create a safety corridor before spring break season along the 63 miles of Mexico Route 8, which many Arizonans take south from Lukeville. The safety corridor will include road signs with safety messages in Spanish and English and a pilot program that will have Sonora sharing information from that area to 511 and ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site, az511.gov.

ADOT representatives visited Mexico recently to train first responders and government officials on Traffic Incident Management along the safety corridor, which promotes quickly clearing incident scenes when appropriate as well as safeguards for motorists and emergency workers. Traffic Incident Management techniques have been shown to reduce secondary crashes that often are more serious than the initial incidents.

“Our long-standing partnership with Mexico is as strong as ever and this safety corridor between Arizona and Sonora is a great example of how cross-border collaboration helps promote safety and tourism for everyone,” said Governor Ducey. “Governor Pavlovich has been an incredible partner on this safety corridor and I thank her for all of her efforts.”

"We are proud to be part of this historic cross-border collaboration that will make the road to Rocky Point safer, while strengthening the tourism ties between Arizona and Sonora," said Jessica Pacheco president of the Arizona-Mexico Commission. "Governor Ducey and Governor Pavlovich have been committed to a collaborative approach since day-one, resulting in impactful projects like this safety corridor that support our work for a stronger and safer region."