Flags Flown At Half-Staff To Honor Rev. Billy Graham

Phoenix, Arizona - In coordination with the Presidential Proclamation, Governor Doug Ducey ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff, Friday, March 2nd for the interment of Reverend Billy Graham.

“Today, flags at all state buildings will fly at half-staff to honor the life of Reverend Billy Graham," said Governor Ducey. "His ministry was very special and he touched millions of lives around the world, while leaving an unmistakable mark on our country and its history. He was only the fourth civilian and first religious leader to lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol this week. Undoubtedly, his legacy will be celebrated for generations to come.