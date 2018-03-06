Attorney General Brnovich Kicks Off Arizona Consumer Protection Week

Phoenix, Arizona - In recognition of Arizona Consumer Protection Week, Attorney General Mark Brnovich released a list of the Top AZ Consumer Fraud Complaints received in 2017. The Attorney General’s Office received more than 17,500 consumer complaints in 2017. AZAG Consumer Information and Complaint Specialists recovered more than $3.9 million for Arizona consumers by working together with consumers and businesses to settle complaints without taking legal action. Additionally, the Attorney General’s Office obtained more than $9.46 million in restitution to victims through consumer fraud lawsuits and legal settlements.

“Every week is consumer protection week at the Arizona Attorney General’s Office,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “From getting a full refund for every Arizonan who paid for a Theranos blood test to recently obtaining one of the largest consumer fraud trial verdicts in state history, our office is fighting for Arizona consumers.”

Arizona Consumer Protection Week is held in conjunction with National Consumer Protection Week, a nationwide campaign aimed at consumer protection and fighting fraud.

2017 Top AZ Consumer Fraud Complaints:

Telemarketing Scams

Motor Vehicle Sales, Repairs, & Rentals

Timeshares

Telecommunications (i.e. Internet service providers, cell phones, pay TV, bundling)

Mortgage and Real Estate

5 Warning Signs of a Scam:

1. The Offer Seems Too Good to be True

If it seems too good to be true, it is. Examples include money left to you from an unknown relative or being awarded a grant you did not apply for. Be very suspicious of winning a large sweepstakes prize unless you can confirm its authenticity.

2. They Want Private Information

Anytime someone tries to get your bank account number, Social Security Number, or other sensitive information, you should automatically be on alert. Don't give out personal information.

3. They Ask You to Wire Money

STOP! It's a scam. Con-artists prefer untraceable payment methods like wire transfers.

4. Requests for Fees

Never pay fees or taxes in advance unless you are 100% certain it is not a scam. It is illegal for someone to require up-front payment before funding a loan or paying out a sweepstakes prize.

5. Pressure

Scammers will often put pressure on their victims and urge them to pay immediately or lose the opportunity.