California Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Sex Trafficking

Tucson, Arizona - Last week, Derek Lamont Terry, 29, of Colton, California, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Cindy K. Jorgenson to 240 months’ imprisonment. Terry previously pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of children and to two counts of transportation of minors with intent to engage in prostitution.

The investigation revealed that Terry was managing, coordinating, and receiving the proceeds from a sex trafficking operation. Between January and April 2016, Terry trafficked a minor female between Arizona and California. Advertisements for escort services for the victim were posted online in California and Arizona. The victim was rescued in April 2016 as a result of an undercover operation.

Shortly after, Terry recruited a second victim, another minor, bringing her from California through Arizona to Texas and back to Arizona. The investigation revealed advertisements for escort services for the victim posted in California, Arizona, and Texas. The victim was rescued on June 8, 2016, when she was discovered with Terry during a routine traffic stop by the Arizona Department of Public Safety near Benson, Arizona.

“I see you as a predator of these young teenaged girls,” commented Judge Jorgenson, as she pronounced the sentence.

Upon release from prison, Terry will be on lifetime supervised release. He will have to register as a sex offender.

The investigation in this case was a joint effort by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, and the Tempe Police Department, with the cooperation of Arizona State University. The prosecution was handled by Arturo Aguilar and Karen Rolley, Assistant U.S. Attorneys, District of Arizona, Tucson, and Margaret Perlmeter, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Phoenix.