Blue Gap Man Sentenced to 166 Months in Prison for Assault with a Firearm

Phoenix, Arizona - Edsel Aaron Badoni, 34, of Blue Gap, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge G. Murray Snow to 166 months’ imprisonment. Badoni had previously been convicted at trial of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Badoni had a history of discharging a firearm in the victim’s neighborhood, and when the victim approached him to tell him to stop, Badoni shot the victim in the chest. Officers of the Navajo Nation began an investigation, which led to Badoni’s arrest and prosecution. Badoni is a member of the Navajo Nation, and the crime occurred within the Navajo Nation Reservation.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Navajo Nation Department of Public Safety. Badoni’s trial was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Roger Dokken, now retired. His sentencing was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney William G. Voit, District of Arizona, Phoenix.