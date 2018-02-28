Two-Time Felon Found with Ten Guns Sentenced to 41 Months

Phoenix, Arizona - Last week, Israel Torres, 35, of Phoenix, Ariz., was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James A. Teilborg to 41 months followed by three years of supervised release. Torres had previously pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm.

Torres has two felony aggravated DUI convictions in the Superior Court of Arizona, Maricopa County, making him a prohibited possessor of firearms and ammunition. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) discovered postings made by Torres on a website for a group he founded called BQG. These postings depicted Torres with multiple firearms and as well as engaged in what appeared to be militia training activities. Further investigation revealed that Torres used social media to advocate an armed resistance against the United States government and law enforcement. On Feb. 17, 2017, the FBI executed a federal search warrant at Torres’s residence and located 10 firearms, including assault rifles, and dozens of rounds of ammunition. The firearms, some of which were loaded, were visible and not locked in a gun safe.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution was handled Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lisa E. Jennis and Jonathan Hornok, District of Arizona, Phoenix.