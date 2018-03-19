Senior Bureau Official Donald Y. Yamamoto Travels to Washington and Minnesota

Washington, DC - Senior Bureau Official in the Bureau for African Affairs, Ambassador Donald Y. Yamamoto, is traveling to Washington and Minnesota from March 19–23, to meet with various members of the African diaspora.

His meetings will include a visit to the African Chamber of Commerce of the Pacific Northwest, meetings with African business and immigrant communities, and a tour of Alaffia headquarters to learn more about products made from fair trade shea butter from Togo. Ambassador Yamamoto will discuss the impact of these diaspora communities and their important contributions to the U.S. economy, as well as their work and investments in their countries of origin on the African continent. Throughout these meetings, Ambassador Yamamoto will reiterate continued U.S. support for countering terrorism, advancing peace and security, promoting good governance, and spurring mutually beneficial trade and investment in Africa.