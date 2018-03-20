On the Occasion of Tunisia's National Day

Washington, DC - John J. Sullivan Deputy Secretary of State: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer congratulations on the occasion of the 62nd anniversary of Tunisia's independence.

"Tunisia’s impressive democratic transition continues to serve as an inspiration to the world. We commend the Tunisian people for their dedication to peaceful dialogue, consensus building, and reform through democratic means. The United States will continue to support Tunisia’s efforts to improve security and modernize its economy, amid formidable challenges.

"This is a day to reflect on and celebrate the unity, resolve, and resilience of the Tunisian people. I extend to Tunisians my sincere wishes for a productive and prosperous year ahead."